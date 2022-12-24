Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Podcasts

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 7: Russian Terrorism

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiDecember 15, 2022 2:24 pm
Share

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 7: Russian Terrorism"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

The 20th century saw the development of an international rule-based order dictated by the United States, with countries tacitly abiding by certain rules in order to trade and prosper with guaranteed security. But now that Russia has removed itself from this system through horrific actions that many deem to be state-sponsored terrorism – even genocide – what does this mean for the future of international relations? 

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak to Bruce Hoffman, a tenured professor at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and visiting professor at St Andrews University in Scotland, whose work on terrorism includes the books Holy Terror and Inside Terrorism. Bruce analyses whether terrorism is the most cogent term for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and what Russia’s new pariah status means for the rest of the globe.

Co-host Jakub Parusinski also takes along with him on his recent trip to Kyiv, speaking with Helen Yushchenko, the newsroom assistant at the Kyiv Independent, and visiting Kyiv’s new Invincibility Centres which are helping Ukrainian civilians to get through the winter due to recent rolling blackouts.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK