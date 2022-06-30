Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, June 30, 2022
Podcasts

Did the War End? Ep. 5: Inside Occupied Crimea - Resistance in the Face of Oppression

June 30, 2022 4:38 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina and Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy
Share:

Did the War End? Ep. 5: Inside Occupied Crimea - Resistance in the Face of Oppression“Did the War End?” is the Kyiv Independent’s podcast that brings together three young Ukrainians exploring what it means to be a nation at war, speaking with experts and everyday Ukrainians to help them answer pressing questions. (Illustration: Karolina Gulshani)

Since Russia illegally annexed and occupied Crimea in 2014, nearly all forms of dissent on the peninsula have been crushed.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has imposed a new layer of censorship as repressions have increased and ways of resisting have diminished.

In this episode of “Did the War End?” we talk to two locals, including a Crimean Tatar activist, about how life has changed in Crimea since Feb. 24.

Listen and follow:

soundcloudspotifyapplegoogle
overcastanchorstitcherpocket
Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy
Tags: Russia's war, Crimea

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok