Pavel Felgenhauer: Russian troops deploy to Belarus with fanfare

Russia has begun sending troops and military vehicles to Belarus ahead of February drills as tension with the West rises over potential Ukraine invasion. (vayar.mil.by)

Tensions have been flying high between Moscow and the West for months, with little prospect currently of imminent de-escalation. Stress is also mounting between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian military activities in the surrounding region increase. In Washington, the White House and President Joseph Biden argue that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be pending. The Kremlin has, in turn, repeatedly claimed it has no intentions of deploying troops into Ukraine.

Read more here.