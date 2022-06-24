Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Opinion

Pavel Felgenhauer: Russia and NATO locked in high-risk standoff in Mediterranean and Black Seas

January 28, 2022 6:49 amby Pavel Felgenhauer
Share:
Ukrainian-American exercise "Sea Breeze" in the Black Sea (mil.gov.ua) https://www.mil.gov.ua/en/news/2020/07/20/ukrainian-american-exercise-sea-breeze-started-in-the-black-sea/

On Wednesday, January 26, the United States’ ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, personally delivered a memorandum to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs containing the official US reply to earlier Russian demands on security guarantees. Simultaneously, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) handed over to Moscow its separate written response. Both Washington and Brussels refused to deny countries like Ukraine or Georgia the right to seek NATO membership, though it is clear such membership is not pending anytime soon in either case. 

Continue reading on The Jamestown Foundation.

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was published by The Jamestown Foundation. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.

Pavel Felgenhauer
Author:  Pavel Felgenhauer

<em>Dr. Pavel E. Felgenhauer is a Moscow-based defense analyst and columnist for Novaya Gazeta. He served as senior research officer in the Soviet Academy of Sciences, from where he received his Ph.D. Dr. Felgenhauer has published widely on Russian foreign and defense policies, military doctrine, arms trade and the military-industrial complex. He comments regularly in local and international media on Russia’s defense-related problems.</em>

Tags: Russia's war, Ukraine Daily, NATO, Black Sea

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok