The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication is looking to fill an Operations Manager position for the Kyiv Independent Store.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with the media consultancy company Jnomics. Today we’re a team of around 70 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

We launched the Kyiv Independent Store as a way to showcase Ukrainian culture and illustrators around the world, and build a new way to support our on-the-ground journalism.

Responsibilities:

Coordinating order fulfillment for the Kyiv Independent Store;

Working with manufacturers and shipping partners to manage logistics, production process and timelines;

Handling customer support and responding to inquiries in a timely and professional manner;

Monitoring and managing inventory, orders, and shipping statuses;

Maintaining clear documentation and improving internal operational workflows;

Supporting administrative and reporting tasks as needed.

Requirements:

Excellent command of Google Workspace tools, especially Google Sheets and Docs;

Strong communication and problem-solving skills;

Proactive attitude and ability to manage multiple tasks independently;

Excellent knowledge of English (intermediate or advanced level);

Native or fluent Ukrainian speaker;

Previous experience in operations, project management, or office management is a plus;

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;

Flexibility and a strong desire to learn and grow professionally;

Knowledge and understanding of the Kyiv Independent’s values.

We offer: