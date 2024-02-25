Officials discuss Ukraine’s future at ‘Ukraine. Year 2024’ forum

This audio is created with AI assistance

High-ranking Ukrainian officials met to discuss Ukraine’s future at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum on Feb. 25, one day after the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war.

The “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum will discuss achieving Ukraine’s goals in the war, developing its defense and security forces, implementing Ukraine’s peace formula, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, security guarantees, the status of its military-industrial complex, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

"Our 'lessons learned' come at a high price for our country," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said. "But it is our knowledge and experience that will become the foundation of a new global security architecture."

Umerov noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is the largest seen in Europe since World War II.

"We have a front line of 3,200 kilometers, we have intensive combat units on the front line of 1,200 kilometers," he continued, adding that Ukraine has over 1,000 fortified positions.

Among those in attendance will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, and Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.