The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists dedicated to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 90 people based primarily in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice to the world, we provide a vital window into the country's reality.

We are looking for a highly organized and proactive Office Manager / Administrative Assistant who will support day-to-day administrative processes, coordinate with internal teams, and liaise with vendors and service providers. This role is essential in keeping operations running seamlessly, supporting employees, and ensuring that all office-related processes are well-organized, timely, and effective.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining the office condition and managing all necessary supplies and repairs;

Communicating with employees and solving day-to-day challenges;

Leading the organization of team events;

Managing office vendors and service providers;

Ordering goods, stationery, and other equipment;

Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company, including delivery processes;

Communicating with contractors;

Controlling and issuing equipment to journalists;

Ensuring that all equipment is charged and monitoring equipment condition;

Performing other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

Strong command of the English language (intermediate or advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Previous experience as an Office Manager / Assistant is a plus;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members;

A proactive approach to problem-solving;

Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

market-level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young, international, and highly motivated team;

medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Note: It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office, Ukraine.

Thank you for your interest in joining The Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply.

If your experience aligns with our current needs, a member of our hiring team will reach out to you to arrange an interview. Please note that due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.