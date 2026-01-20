The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill an Office Manager position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 80 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining the office condition and managing all necessary supplies and repairs;

Communicating with employees and solving day-to-day challenges;

Leading the organization of team events;

Managing office vendors and service providers;

Ordering goods, stationery, and other equipment;

Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company, including delivery processes;

Communicating with contractors;

Controlling and issuing equipment to journalists;

Ensuring that all equipment is charged and monitoring equipment condition;

Assisting with the hiring process by posting job vacancies, sourcing candidates, scheduling interviews, and coordinating with applicants and interviewers;

Performing other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

Strong command of the English language (intermediate or advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Previous experience as an Office Manager / Assistant is a plus;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members;

A proactive approach to problem-solving;

Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

market-level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young, international, and highly motivated team;

medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.