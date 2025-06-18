Zelensky welcomes G7 support as summit delivers no strong breakthrough for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 17 that the G7 summit had produced concrete results for Ukraine, including increased military support, new tranches of aid using frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting the sources of Russia’s war effort.

"It is important that our partners are ready not only to support our defense now, but also to rebuild Ukraine together after the war ends. I thank everyone who helps us fight Russian aggression and who, together with Ukraine, is building a strong security architecture for the future," he added in a Telegram post.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new support package for Ukraine earlier in the day, including two billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion USD) in military aid and over two billion Canadian dollars ($1.6 billion USD) loan for reconstruction. The package also includes funding for drones, ammunition, armoured vehicles, and new sanctions targeting Russia’s energy revenues and sanctions evasion.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also announced a set of measures aimed at increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. "The 30 targets strike across Russia’s financial, military and energy sectors in response to Putin’s continued aggression," reads the U.K. government statement. The new sanctions also "crack down further on Putin’s shadow fleet," targeting 20 of his oil tankers.

Starmer added that he "strongly" supports tightening the price cap on Russian crude oil to further cut into the Kremlin’s energy revenues.

The G7 nations, however, struggled to present a unified stance on the war in Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for Russia to be readmitted to the group. Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 after its 2014 invasion of Crimea.

Trump left the summit a day early to address the Israel-Iran conflict from Washington, departing without meeting Zelensky, who had hoped for a one-on-one conversation to press for stronger sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky had already cut his own visit to Canada short on June 17 and was preparing to return to Kyiv while G7 talks were still underway. He had been scheduled to travel to Calgary for events and a press conference with the Ukrainian diaspora, a source told a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground, but those plans were canceled following a deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv and changes to the summit agenda.

Zelensky later said he told G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in a state of crisis" and urged allies to continue pressing Trump "to use his real influence" to help end the war.