Austria, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, War
Edit post

Zelensky in Austria talks about reconstruction, return of abducted children, punishing oligarchs

by Kateryna Denisova June 16, 2025 5:12 PM 2 min read
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen (L) and President Volodymyr Zelensky review the Austrian guard of honor in Vienna, Austria, on Jun 16, 2025. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen signed documents on bilateral cooperation between the two countries during Zelensky’s visit to Vienna on June 16.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Zelensky said that the agreements cover key areas including agriculture, reconstruction, and return of abducted Ukrainian children from Russia.

Zelensky's visit to Austria comes a day before his scheduled trip to Canada, where he will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit on June 17.

While at the summit, he is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss, among other topics, a potential purchase of a U.S. military aid package.

According to Zelensky, discussions at the G7 summit will include the fate of Moscow’s frozen assets and the imposition of further sanctions on Russian energy exports.

Before leaving Vienna, Zelensky is expected to meet with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to push for stronger sanctions against Russia.

"We are counting on Austria’s support, both at the state and societal levels, on a sensitive issue for Ukraine: the presence of former Ukrainian officials and oligarchs who are evading justice by hiding in Europe, including Austria, and concealing stolen assets," Zelensky added.

In 2014, U.S. prosecutors charged Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash with racketeering and bribery, and he was briefly arrested in Austria before posting bail. The Ukrainian tycoon has so far avoided extradition from Austria's capital, where he resides.

Other wanted Ukrainian top officials in Austria include ex-chairman of Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi. He was charged with unlawfully influencing and bribing a witness to induce false testimony, and giving false testimony himself.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

