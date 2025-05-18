Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Zelensky meets Vance for first time since Oval Office showdown, discuss Istanbul peace talks, sanctions on Russia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 18, 2025 6:03 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 18, 2025, at the Vatican. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 18, following the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV, where the leaders discussed sanctions on Russia and recent peace talks in Istanbul.

The meeting marked the first public encounter between Zelensky and Vance since their heated Oval Office exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 28.

"During our talks we discussed negotiations in Istanbul to where the Russians sent a low level delegation of non-decision-makers," Zelensky wrote on X.

"I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible."

The meeting also occurred one day before a scheduled call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and followed negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Russia sent only low-level delegates, raising doubts about Moscow's commitment to ending the war.

"We have also touched upon the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, battlefield situation and upcoming prisoners exchange," Zelensky added.

In one positive development, Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on May 16 for the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who was leading Ukraine's delegation, told reporters.

"Pressure is needed against Russia until they are eager to stop the war," Zelensky said.

Trump, who has not imposed new sanctions on Russia to pressure it into establishing a ceasefire, plans to speak with Putin on May 19, followed by calls with Zelensky and NATO leaders. He said the talks are intended to end the "bloodbath" and achieve a ceasefire.

Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire in March. Moscow has continued its large-scale drone and missile strikes, including the largest drone attack of the war on May 18, when 273 drones entered Ukrainian airspace.

In Washington, Republican lawmakers have echoed the call for punitive actions against Moscow. U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told Fox Business that the "Russian Sanctions Act of 2025 is ready to go."

At least 72 senators support the legislation, which includes sweeping financial penalties and 500% tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on May 1.

Russia plans ‘training’ launch of Yars intercontinental ballistic missile overnight on May 19, Ukraine’s HUR claims
According to Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), the move is intended to intimidate Ukraine, as well as EU and NATO member states.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

6:20 PM  (Updated: )

Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:48 AM

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
2:56 AM

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
