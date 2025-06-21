'In any case, the aggressor loses' — Zelensky urges Trump to 'make the right choice for history'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 20 called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "make the right choice for history" by standing with Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Zelensky said Moscow is attempting to influence the U.S. president amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin really wants us to be without America," Zelensky said during a briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent. "For President Trump right now, the Israel-Iran issue is definitely a higher priority."

The Ukrainian president cautioned that Moscow lacks the capability to meaningfully support Iran but will "pretend" otherwise to gain influence with Washington.

"I think this is also a sign to President Trump. And I really don't want him (Trump) to make a deal with the Russians that is not in our favor," he said.

Zelensky said that U.S. support remains essential for Ukraine's defense and long-term security. While some European countries have committed to backing Ukraine, he said, the loss of American support would be the most difficult scenario.

"So that President Trump makes the right choice for history," Zelensky said. "Because it's the right thing to be with us. Because Putin is the aggressor. And in any case, the aggressor loses."

He added that the Ukrainian delegation is actively working with U.S. officials, including a recent conversation between Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding the minerals agreement and securing new military assistance.

"We handed over a specific weapons package we need, including Patriot systems, and we are awaiting feedback," Zelensky added. "We are ready to find the money for this entire package."

The president said these items — military aid, sanctions, and coordinated diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin — would be key topics in a potential meeting with Trump.

"We need greater certainty and greater pressure from the world on Putin — this is necessary for diplomacy," he said. "And I would like to discuss these formats with him."

Putin offered to mediate between Israel and Iran after speaking with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 13.

Russia condemned Israel's strikes, which targeted Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure using 200 aircraft and 330 munitions. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Tel Aviv and other cities, killing five Ukrainian citizens on June 14.

Zelensky traveled to the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada on June 17, hoping for a one-on-one meeting with Trump. The U.S. president left the summit early, citing the escalating Israel-Iran crisis.

Despite rejecting Putin's offer to mediate in the Middle East conflict, Trump has not imposed any new sanctions on Russia, even as the Kremlin continues to reject ceasefire proposals in its war against Ukraine.