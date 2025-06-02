Zelensky urges Trump to enforce tougher sanctions if peace talks with Russia stall

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 2 called on U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver a "strong new package" of sanctions against Russia if ongoing peace talks in Istanbul fail to bring results.

Speaking at a joint summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic leaders in Vilnius, Zelensky warned that if Moscow derails the negotiations, the West must be ready to act decisively.

"If the Istanbul meeting brings nothing, that clearly means strong new sanctions are urgently needed — from the EU's 18th package, and from the United States specifically, the strongest sanctions President Trump promised," Zelensky said.

"Sanctions should hit Russian energy — especially oil and tankers — price caps, of course, and also Russian banks and the financial sector overall."

Trump said on May 28 that the U.S. would soon know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about ending the war. If not, he warned, Washington would "respond a little bit differently."

The U.S. president said he had not yet imposed new sanctions on Russia because he believed a peace deal might be within reach. "If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," he said, but added he is prepared to act if Moscow stalls further.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepare to meet in Istanbul on June 2 for a new round of peace talks. Though previous talks ended with the biggest prisoner exchange, they failed to produce progress toward a ceasefire or peace deal.

The Ukrainian side is expected to present a step-by-step peace proposal, starting with a 30-day ceasefire and the return of children deported to Russian-controlled areas. Russia has not submitted any formal memorandum ahead of the meeting and continues to demand a halt to Western military support for Kyiv — conditions that Ukraine deems unacceptable.

Zelensky made clear that Kyiv still aims to "achieve at least some progress," despite Russian foot-dragging and intensifying airstrikes. He also expressed gratitude to leaders working to keep the transatlantic alliance strong.

"We need the support of President Trump, the U.S. Congress, and the American people," he said. "Whatever happens in global competition, it is our shared duty — Europe's, America's, and everyone who values freedom — to defend it together."

The summit also focused on regional security ahead of the NATO summit this June. Zelensky emphasized that Russia must not be allowed to influence NATO's decisions or have any veto power over its enlargement — a rebuke to recent reports suggesting Moscow is seeking written guarantees that the alliance will stop expanding.

"One of the key principles of European security is that Russia must not have veto power over NATO decisions or influence over the allies or its members," Zelensky said. "That principle must remain in place."

While Russian officials continue to push for NATO to "stop" its expansion, most recently as a precondition for the ceasefire, alliance diplomats told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that no such discussions are taking place within NATO.

Zelensky said the upcoming NATO summit must deliver a message of strength and unity.

"Putin chose to stand against Europe, so he has no place in deciding its future," he said. "That must not change."