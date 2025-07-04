Zelensky, Trump discuss air defense, joint drone production amid Russian strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on July 4, agreeing to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, Zelensky announced on Telegram.

The call came as Russia escalated its aerial campaign across Ukraine, including an overnight July 4 attack that struck Kyiv and several other regions, injuring at least 23 civilians and sparking dozens of fires in the capital.

"Today we discussed the situation: Russian air strikes and, more broadly, the situation on the front lines. President Trump is very well informed," Zelensky said.

"We discussed air defense options and agreed to work on increasing airspace protection. We agreed on a meeting between our teams."

Zelensky said the two leaders also discussed Ukraine's defense industry potential and explored possibilities for direct cooperation with U.S. partners.

"We are ready for direct projects with America and believe that this is extremely necessary for security, especially with regard to drones and related technologies," he added.

This conversation followed a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3, during which the Kremlin said Putin reaffirmed that "Russia will continue to pursue its goals" in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. calls for a ceasefire.

Trump told reporters on July 3 that he was "very disappointed" by the conversation with Putin.

"I don't think he's there... I don't think he's looking to stop this fighting."

The call also followed the U.S. Defense Department's decision to pause shipments of key weapons systems to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles and precision-guided artillery rounds. Kyiv has warned that the delay threatens to weaken its air defenses and emboldens Moscow.

Despite repeated expressions of frustration about Russia's continued aggression, Trump's administration has yet to impose new sanctions or approve additional aid for Ukraine since taking office in January.

While Russia and Ukraine resumed direct talks in Istanbul this year, the two rounds of negotiations — on May 16 and June 2 — have yielded only prisoner exchanges and no progress toward a ceasefire.