News Feed, Ceasefire, Donald Trump, United States, US-Ukraine relations, Trump & Russia, War
Edit post

Zelensky, Trump discuss ceasefire, pressure on Russia in phone call

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 9, 2025 12:50 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address on May 8, 2025. (Photo: Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with United States President Donald Trump on a phone call on May 8 to discuss the war, continued pressure on Russia, and a potential ceasefire.

Zelensky reported on the details of phone call during his nightly address.

According to Zelensky, the two leaders had a "good conversation" that was both "warm and constructive." They congratulated each other and their respective nations with Victory in Europe Day – commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Zelensky commented on how the defeat of Nazism, as well as the cooperation between Allied nations, laid the foundation for peace, international law, and normal life for so many countries.

"Now, this life must be protected and restored – rebuilt from the ruins after Russian strikes. Just as before, we must work together to bring peace," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Trump also discussed joint actions, including US support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. They also discussed the frontline situation, diplomatic efforts, and "a real and lasting ceasefire."

"Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire starting right now, from this very moment," Zelensky said. "A ceasefire, lasting and reliable, will be a real indicator of movement toward peace."

He also noted the critical role that the United States can play in securing peace: "America can help... the world needs America now just as it did eighty years ago."

The conversation between Zelensky and Trump follows recent attempts by the US to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Nearly two months ago, Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete halt on military aid to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

