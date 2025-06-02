Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine losses, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Zelensky summons Drapatyi, who submitted resignation over Russian strike on Ukrainian training camp

by Anna Fratsyvir June 2, 2025 12:04 PM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has summoned Land Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi for a high-level meeting after the latter submitted his resignation following a deadly Russian missile strike that killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers at a training camp in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zelensky said on June 1.

The meeting, scheduled following peace talks with a Russian delegation in Istanbul on June 2, will include top military officials: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"I scheduled a meeting... to sort it all out," Zelensky said in a video address. "All our combat soldiers are needed at the front — to defend Ukraine. Every one of them. And we must protect every life. All decisions necessary to ensure this will be made."

The strike hit the 239th Polygon, a Ground Forces training ground north of the city of Dnipro. Drapatyi, confirming the location and announcing his resignation, said the victims were mostly young recruits who "should have learned, lived, and fought — not died."

Drapatyi's superiors have yet to confirm whether his resignation has been accepted.

Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian training sites have intensified in recent months. The 239th Polygon was also struck by an Iskander missile in March.

The Land Forces press office said that if the investigation finds negligence or misconduct contributed to the casualties, those responsible will face strict accountability.

12 Ukrainian soldiers dead, 60 injured after Russian missile strike on training center
A statement on the attack did not identify the location of the training grounds, nor the specific type of missile used by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.