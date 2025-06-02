Zelensky summons Drapatyi, who submitted resignation over Russian strike on Ukrainian training camp

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has summoned Land Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi for a high-level meeting after the latter submitted his resignation following a deadly Russian missile strike that killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers at a training camp in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zelensky said on June 1.

The meeting, scheduled following peace talks with a Russian delegation in Istanbul on June 2, will include top military officials: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"I scheduled a meeting... to sort it all out," Zelensky said in a video address. "All our combat soldiers are needed at the front — to defend Ukraine. Every one of them. And we must protect every life. All decisions necessary to ensure this will be made."

The strike hit the 239th Polygon, a Ground Forces training ground north of the city of Dnipro. Drapatyi, confirming the location and announcing his resignation, said the victims were mostly young recruits who "should have learned, lived, and fought — not died."

Drapatyi's superiors have yet to confirm whether his resignation has been accepted.

Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian training sites have intensified in recent months. The 239th Polygon was also struck by an Iskander missile in March.

The Land Forces press office said that if the investigation finds negligence or misconduct contributed to the casualties, those responsible will face strict accountability.