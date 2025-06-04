Zelensky to consider allowing private army formations after latest ultimatums from Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a briefing on June 4 that he may consider allowing the creation of private armies in Ukraine.

His comment came as a reaction to one of the points in the latest Russian memorandum, which calls for Ukraine to eliminate “nationalist formations” and private military companies.

“I will now start thinking about it after such ultimatums,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine currently has no private armed groups under its law, noting, “If they are talking about ‘Azov,’ it is the National Guard of Ukraine.”

He contrasted Ukraine’s military structure with Russia’s use of private forces and mercenary groups like Wagner, highlighting the double standards.

“They (Russia) have ‘Wagner’ and it is true. They admit it, they admit that they have private military formations that we destroyed,” Zelensky said.

According to a document leaked after the second round of talks with Ukraine, Russia’s demands also include Ukraine's neutral status, a ban on the country's NATO bid and other possible military alliances, and an official end to Western arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Russia is also demanding the official recognition of Crimea, as well as Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as Russian, even though significant portions of these regions are still under Ukrainian control.