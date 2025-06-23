Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer, Defense
Edit post

Zelensky, Starmer hail 'massive step forward' in military cooperation

by Olena Goncharova June 24, 2025 12:38 AM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stand outside 10 Downing Street after their meeting in London, United Kingdom on June 23, 2025. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street on June 23, ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Zelensky had earlier paid a visit to King Charles III at Windsor Castle before joining Starmer to discuss continued British support for Ukraine’s defense.

During a joint visit to a U.K. military training site for Ukrainian personnel, Starmer said he and Zelensky held "an excellent bilateral meeting" and had agreed to an "industrial military co-production agreement." He described the deal as "a massive step forward in the contribution that we can continue to make." Zelensky added the agreement "will be very strong and will transform both nations," though specific details were not disclosed.

Addressing Ukrainian troops, Starmer said it was "really humbling" to witness their "level of professionalism, commitment and bravery." Around 58,000 Ukrainian service members have been trained under the international program based in the U.K.

Zelensky thanked the U.K for its consistent backing since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. “We are very thankful to the UK... for such big support of Ukraine from the very beginning of this war,” he said. He noted that the UK-based training initiative has “strengthened our army” and enabled Ukraine to “survive and fight.”

The visit precedes the NATO summit in The Hague, where allies are set to unveil new defense spending targets. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said member states will aim to spend five percent of GDP on defense — a move he called “a quantum leap that is ambitious, historic and fundamental to securing our future.”

Under a compromise deal, members will commit to allocating at least 3.5 percent of GDP to core military expenditures and 1.5 percent to broader security areas such as cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Author: Olena Goncharova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.