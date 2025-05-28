Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Zelensky ready for three-way meeting with Trump, Putin

by Kateryna Hodunova May 28, 2025 10:25 AM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 27 that he is ready for a three-way meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Suspilne reported.

"We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. The American side knows this, and the Russian side knows this. We are ready for the 'Trump, Putin, and me' format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelensky format, and then the three of us," Zelensky said.

