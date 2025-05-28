Zelensky ready for three-way meeting with Trump, Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 27 that he is ready for a three-way meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Suspilne reported.

"We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. The American side knows this, and the Russian side knows this. We are ready for the 'Trump, Putin, and me' format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelensky format, and then the three of us," Zelensky said.