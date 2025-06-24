Zelensky plans to meet Trump at NATO summit in The Hague

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, as his team works to finalize the timing of the potential meeting.

"The teams are working on this. Yes, there are plans to meet," Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News, published on June 24.

Asked whether the meeting would be a formal discussion or an informal encounter, Zelensky said it was a matter of scheduling: "They are talking about timing. It's timing."

Zelensky's participation in the summit was confirmed by the European Council on June 20, following reports that he was reconsidering the visit due to uncertainties surrounding Trump's participation.

Upon arrival in The Hague on June 24, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said he held a "substantive" discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the upcoming Zelensky-Trump meeting. Yermak said the two discussed the structure, agenda, and key topics for the meeting.

Zelensky is also scheduled to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during the summit.

In the interview, Zelensky also addressed concerns about Trump's perceived closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is a complicated question because I truly do not know what relationship Trump has with Putin," Zelensky said. "I think what I know, you know, and the media knows. There are various signals about that."

He added that he believes Trump understands Ukraine is a U.S. ally and that "the real existential enemy of America is Russia."

"They will never be friends. They may be short-term partners, but they will never be friends," Zelensky said.

Zelensky expressed hope that Trump's approach to Russia is tactical, intended to pressure Putin into peace negotiations. "I would like this approach to be only a way to force Putin to the negotiating table and to end the war. And let us hope so," he said.

Zelensky was scheduled to meet Trump at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, held June 15-17. However, the U.S. president left the multilateral event early due to the renewed conflict between Israel and Iran.

Zelensky also left the summit early, citing Russia's mass drone and missile attack on Kyiv.