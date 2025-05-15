The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky, Diplomacy, Crimean Tatars, Crimea, Black Sea
Edit post

Zelensky names formerly imprisoned Crimean Tatar activist as Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey

by Abbey Fenbert May 15, 2025 6:43 AM 2 min read
Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Dzhelial. (Nariman Dzhelial/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Nariman Dzhelial, deputy chair of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, to the position of ambassador to Turkey in a decree issued May 14.

Dzhelial was released from Russian captivity in a prisoner exchange in June 2024.

"To appoint Dzhelial Nariman Enverovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey," the presidential decree reads.

Dzhelial served as the first deputy chairman of the Mejlis, a representative body of the Crimean Tatar people. Following the occupation of Crimea, Russian forces banned the Mejlis in 2016, declaring it an "extremist organization."

Dzhelial participated in the first Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Aug. 23, 2021. The platform aimed to build international support for the peninsula's liberation from Russian occupation. On Sept. 4, 2021, Dzhelial was arrested in Crimea and sentenced by a Russian court to 17 years in prison.

He was released alongside nine other prisoners in a swap on June 28, 2024.

The announcement of Dzhelial's appointment comes the day before Zelensky is set to travel to Turkey for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15. The status of the talks remains unclear, as Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed at the last minute that he will not attend.

Zelensky plans to first meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, and potentially fly to Istanbul afterwards.

Turkey has positioned itself as a potential mediator in Russia's all-out war against Ukraine by maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with both nations. Leveraging its strategic position and influence in the Black Sea region, Turkey has facilitated negotiations and grain exports, while expressing willingness to participate in ceasefire monitoring.

Exclusive: Ukraine eyes new sanctions on China, but Kyiv wary of peace talks fallout
Ukraine faces a difficult balancing act — sanction more Chinese firms for aiding Russia’s war machine without alienating Beijing, which could be key to ending Russia’s invasion. Kyiv is currently considering imposing new sanctions against Chinese firms providing raw materials to Russia’s defense sector, a source close to the matter told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity. But doing so could risk pushing Beijing — an important economic partner for Kyiv — further from Ukraine and cl
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.