Zelensky holds first meeting with Romania's new president Dan

by Anna Fratsyvir June 12, 2025 8:49 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and Romanian President Nicusor Dan pose for a photo during a trilateral meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 12, 2025. (Presidential Office of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted a trilateral meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and newly elected Romanian President Nicusor Dan, the first such meeting since Dan's inauguration last month, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced on June 11.

The talks focused on strengthening coordination between the countries amid rising threats from Russia's ongoing war and hybrid operations across the Black Sea region, according to a statement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit held in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

Ukraine proposed the appointment of foreign ministry-level coordinators to maintain permanent contact among the three countries.

The leaders discussed regional and cybersecurity, defense cooperation, European integration, sanctions against Russia, and support for Moldova, whose stability was described as vital for the broader region.

They also addressed joint infrastructure projects, including the construction of a cross-border highway and improvements to rail connections between Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania.

Special attention was given to defending against Russian hybrid threats and cyberattacks, which Ukraine says have intensified across Black Sea states.

Romania's new president, Nicusor Dan, took office on May 26 after winning the May 18 presidential election against a far-right, anti-Ukraine opponent, George Simion. His victory is widely seen as a boost for Ukraine-Romania relations and for continued support of Kyiv's pro-European path.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova must remain united on their path toward EU membership, warning against any attempts to divide the countries during negotiations.

Both countries were granted EU membership candidate status in 2022 and launched the accession talks two years later.

Romania's new president faces daunting challenges after surprise victory over far-right upstart
There was a wave of euphoria and relief across Europe following the election of pro-European liberal Nicusor Dan as Romania's new president. "For Ukraine — as a neighbour and friend — it is important to have Romania as a reliable partner. And we are confident we will," said President Volodymyr Zelensky
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Casualties mount after Russia’s June 7 strike on Kharkiv.

Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs the evening of June 7, killing a woman and a man and injuring at least 18 people. The total confirmed death toll stands at five as of June 11.
5:27 PM
Video

What Russia's 1 million casualties mean for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York sits down with George Barros, team lead for the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War, to discuss what Russia’s approaching one million casualties mean for its war effort in Ukraine. They explore how the Kremlin might generate more forces — and what impact this could have on Russia’s economy.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.