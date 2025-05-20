Zelensky had to remind Trump peace talks already underway during call with EU leaders, Axios reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky had to remind U.S. President Donald Trump that negotiations with Russia are already underway after Trump announced to EU leaders the Kremlin's readiness for talks, Axios reported on May 20, citing sources present at the call.

The exchange reportedly took place during a phone call involving Trump, Zelensky, and the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Finland, and the European Commission. It followed Trump's earlier call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the Russian leader provided vague assurances about peace efforts but again rejected a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump told the leaders that Putin agreed to start direct negotiations on a ceasefire immediately, which led to a few seconds of "puzzled silence" during the call, Axios' source said.

Zelensky then reminded Trump that Putin had previously agreed to this, and the first round of direct talks had already taken place on May 16 in Istanbul, marking the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022. Trump did not directly respond, the sources said.

The Ukrainian president and other leaders also pointed out to Trump that it had been his idea to start the peace talks with an immediate 30-day ceasefire, according to Axios.

Kyiv agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire on March 11, though Moscow has rejected it. Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose additional sanctions against Russia unless it accepts the deal, but has not taken the step.

Participants on the call reportedly seemed "surprised" that Trump was "relatively content" with what he heard from Putin. Even though the Kremlin's position has not changed, Trump presented this as a new development in the negotiation process.

When asked about potential sanctions against Russia, the U.S. president said he did not think it was a good idea, adding that he believes Putin wants a deal. Trump told the group that Putin would present a "peace memo" with his terms for a ceasefire and an end to the war.

Axios' source also said that Trump told Zelensky and the European leaders that he asked Putin to present "something that people can agree to," not a proposal that would be immediately rejected.

Responding to Finnish President Alexander Stubb's question on his next steps, the U.S. president said that somebody "has to come out and say whether the negotiations are going well or badly," and then the U.S. will decide what to do, Axios reported.

European leaders have urged the U.S. to impose additional sanctions on Russia to pressure it toward a ceasefire. Speaking to reporters after his call with Putin, Trump said he has no intention of taking the step so as not to disrupt peace efforts.

The U.S. president also declared he trusts Putin and reiterated his readiness to withdraw from the peace process unless progress is made.

Trump has vowed to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow within 100 days after taking office. As this self-imposed deadline has passed, the White House has grown increasingly frustrated with the delays, threatening to abandon the effort entirely.