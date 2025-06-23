Zelensky expected to speak at Council of Europe parliamentary session next week

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summer plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), scheduled for June 23-27 in Strasbourg, France.

According to the draft agenda, Zelensky is slated to address the assembly on June 26, though his attendance has not yet been confirmed.

While the content of Zelenky's speech has not been disclosed, the PACE summer session is expected to focus on women's rights in Europe as well as the war in Gaza.

Legal and human rights issues related to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, and a corresponding resolution, are also listed on the agenda.



The spring session, which took place in April 2025, focused predominantly on Georgia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Ahead of the PACE session, Zelensky is also set to attend next week's NATO summit in The Hague on June 24. He is expected to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

PACE is the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe, an international organization of 46 countries, including Ukraine, that promotes democratic values and human rights. Russia was expelled from the body in early 2022 in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the assembly has issued a number of resolutions regarding Russia, calling for the establishment of an international special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and recognizing Putin as an illegitimate dictator.

Most recently, PACE adopted a resolution addressing the ongoing Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, stressing the urgent need to ensure accountability and avoid impunity for the serious breaches of international law committed.