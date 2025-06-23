Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Council of Europe, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia, War
Edit post

Zelensky expected to speak at Council of Europe parliamentary session next week

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 23, 2025 3:54 AM 2 min read
The Council of Europe sign with logo next to the stairs leading to the entrance of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, France. Strasbourg is seat of the European Parliament. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summer plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), scheduled for June 23-27 in Strasbourg, France.

According to the draft agenda, Zelensky is slated to address the assembly on June 26, though his attendance has not yet been confirmed.

While the content of Zelenky's speech has not been disclosed, the PACE summer session is expected to focus on women's rights in Europe as well as the war in Gaza.

Legal and human rights issues related to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, and a corresponding resolution, are also listed on the agenda.

The spring session, which took place in April 2025, focused predominantly on Georgia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Ahead of the PACE session, Zelensky is also set to attend next week's NATO summit in The Hague on June 24. He is expected to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

PACE is the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe, an international organization of 46 countries, including Ukraine, that promotes democratic values and human rights. Russia was expelled from the body in early 2022 in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the assembly has issued a number of resolutions regarding Russia, calling for the establishment of an international special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and recognizing Putin as an illegitimate dictator.

Most recently, PACE adopted a resolution addressing the ongoing Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, stressing the urgent need to ensure accountability and avoid impunity for the serious breaches of international law committed.

Pro-Russian ‘peace protestors’ set to descend on NATO summit
Dutch protesters who regularly call for an end to military aid to Ukraine will descend on The Hague next week to protest the upcoming NATO summit, which is set to take place on June 24-25. The group will protest against NATO alongside several other organizations and has urged supporters on
The Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

9:56 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attacks kill 7, injure 23 in Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, and 47 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's Air Force reported.
4:44 PM
Video

Iran-Israel implications for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the implications the burgeoning war in the Middle East may carry for Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as a particularly cynical act of Russian torture brought to light this month.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.