News Feed, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Russia, Peace Talks, Ceasefire
Edit post

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss proposed June 2 peace talks in phone call

by Dmytro Basmat May 30, 2025 11:02 PM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, on May 15, 2025. (Turkish Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 30 to discuss the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, tentatively scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul.

"We both agree that such a meeting cannot and should not be empty," Zelensky said on social media following the call. "There must be a ceasefire to move further toward peace. The killings must stop."

The phone call comes just days ahead of the proposed meeting, the second such round of direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022. The first session, held in Istanbul on May 16, ended without an agreement on a ceasefire but led to the largest prisoner exchange of the war.

"The exchange of prisoners was an important achievement of that meeting, but unfortunately, it was the only one," Zelensky said, referring to the first round of talks.

During the call the leaders also discussed the possibility of four-way peace talks that include Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States.

Earlier in the day on May 30, Zelensky expressed skepticism that the next round of talks will produce any results due to what he described as Moscow's deliberate inaction.

Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on May 29 that Kyiv is open to the talks but insists that Russia share their ceasefire memorandum ahead of the meeting.

"For the meeting to be meaningful, it is necessary to understand its agenda and prepare properly for the negotiations. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next possible meeting is fruitless," Zelensky said earlier in the day.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on May 28 that Ukraine has already shared its own memorandum, which includes a full ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea, to be monitored by international partners, according to the New York Times.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya on May 30 reiterated that Moscow would only consider a ceasefire if Ukraine halts mobilization and stops receiving foreign military aid.

Despite the standoff, in a separate readout of the call, the Turkish Presidential office called on talks to resume "without any further delay."

"Stating that discussing the potential ceasefire in the second round of the talks planned to be held in Istanbul will pave the way for peace," the statement from Erdogan's office read.

Reuters reported that President Vladimir Putin's broader demands include a written pledge from NATO to stop expanding, the lifting of certain sanctions, and recognition of Ukraine's neutral status.

Zelensky doubts June 2 talks will yield results as Russia withholds ceasefire plan
“The Russians have been unable to present the so-called ‘memorandum’ for over a week, which they promised to prepare immediately after the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “Ukraine has not received any documents from them.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy


Author: Dmytro Basmat

