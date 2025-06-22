Zelensky slaps new sanctions over business activities in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an order on June 22 to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities doing business in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea.

According to Zelensky, the sanctions are targeting "those who cooperate with the (Russian) occupier on our land," as they "help justify the aggression, consider it normal to make money in the occupation, and pay taxes" to Russia.

The order, which follows a decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, was published on the Presidential Office's website together with the lists of sanctioned individuals and companies.

The order is only the beginning of a larger plan for sanctions against such individuals, with more steps coming soon, Zelensky wrote.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian authorities are also working to fully synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the steps by foreign partners.

"Justice must prevail in all jurisdictions and truly restrict all those who choose Russia and war," he added.

The lists of sanctioned individuals and companies published on the Presidential Office's website did not clarify the nature of their business activities or collaboration with the Russian occupation authorities and state.

The list includes lawmaker Artem Dmytriuk, who fled Ukraine in August 2024 and is suspected of assaulting a police officer and a military service member.

Fugitive ex-lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for large-scale fraud in the gas sector between 2013 and 2016, is also among the newly sanctioned individuals.

Arricano Real Estate PLC, which owns several large shopping malls in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, was also sanctioned together with its former majority auctioneer, Estonian businessman Hillar Teder. Until 2024, Arricano's shareholders included Dragon Capital, Ukraine's largest investment company.

Ukrainian laws on collaboration had long raised discussions among members of the public, academics, and practitioners.

According to an article from 2024 by the Zmina Human Rights Center, Ukraine's law recognizes doing business in occupied territories as a crime of collaboration. Human rights defenders have conducted research that has highlighted the law's flaws and problems with its application.

A 2023 report by the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union‌‌ said that enacting legal consequences for collaboration according to the law could breach the International Human Rights Conventions in some cases.

"The law does not take into account cases when a person conducts economic activities to cover the basic needs of his or her family or when such activities support the livelihood of the population under occupation," the Zmina Human Rights Center wrote.