Zelensky doubts June 2 talks will yield results as Russia withholds ceasefire plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed skepticism on May 30 that the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, tentatively scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, will produce any results due to what he described as Moscow's deliberate inaction.

"The Russians have been unable to present the so-called 'memorandum' for over a week, which they promised to prepare immediately after the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange," Zelensky wrote on Telegram. "Ukraine has not received any documents from them."

The statement comes just days ahead of the proposed meeting, the second such round of direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022. The first session, held in Istanbul on May 16, ended without an agreement on a ceasefire but led to the largest prisoner exchange of the war.

Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on May 29 that Kyiv is open to the talks but insists that Russia share the memorandum ahead of the meeting.

"For the meeting to be meaningful, it is necessary to understand its agenda and prepare properly for the negotiations. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next possible meeting is fruitless," Zelensky added.

Moscow's delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, will present its ceasefire memorandum in Istanbul and is ready to provide clarifications, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 29.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on May 28 that Ukraine has already shared its own memorandum, which includes a full ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea, to be monitored by international partners, according to the New York Times.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya on May 30 reiterated that Moscow would only consider a ceasefire if Ukraine halts mobilization and stops receiving foreign military aid.

Reuters reported that President Vladimir Putin's broader demands include a written pledge from NATO to stop expanding, the lifting of certain sanctions, and recognition of Ukraine's neutral status.

Despite the standoff, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara remains open to hosting the upcoming talks.

Fidan met with both sides during visits to Kyiv and Moscow and said Turkey would support a potential summit involving Zelensky, Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also present.

The Kremlin has said Putin is "fundamentally in favor" of meeting with Zelensky and Trump, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, but insists that groundwork must be laid through successful negotiations between delegations.

Ukraine continues to demand a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Moscow has so far refused, escalating aerial attacks across Ukraine while reportedly preparing a new summer offensive.