Zelensky dismisses Putin's demand to withdraw troops from 4 Ukrainian regions

by Kateryna Hodunova and Tim Zadorozhnyy May 19, 2025 9:56 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ukraine will not withdraw troops from the territories it controls, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 19, rejecting Russian demands put forward by the country's delegation in Istanbul.

"It's our land, we won't withdraw our troops from our territory," Zelensky said, responding to a question by the Kyiv Independent. "This is a constitutional duty of mine, of our military.... No ultimatums, no one will surrender their lands, their people, their homes."

Zelensky's statement follows a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in which they discussed the conditions for a potential end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

These calls follow inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Moscow sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including Kyiv's acceptance of the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

A source in the Ukrainian President's Office briefed on the talks told the Kyiv Independent on May 16 that Moscow's delegation insisted that Ukraine retreat from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, despite Russia not controlling any of them in their entirety.

"It means that they (Russia) don't want peace," Zelensky said. "If they demand what they know we won't agree to. Because they clearly understand that Ukraine will not do it," he added.

Russia illegally declared the annexation of the four oblasts following sham referenda in late 2022, incorporating them into its constitution — a move that holds no weight internationally.

Moscow continues to refuse to agree to a full ceasefire. During a call with Trump, Putin said he is prepared to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty."

Russia's maximalist position in the negotiations remains unchanged and demands "eliminating the root causes" of the war, the Russian president added.

A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent on May 19 that Ukraine is still advocating for a full, unconditional ceasefire in talks this week with the U.S. president — the key demand pushed by Trump and accepted by Ukraine back in March.

The U.S. president's approach to negotiations frustrates European allies, many of whom sought his support for a joint U.S.–EU ultimatum demanding an unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Despite Russia's refusal, no new U.S. sanctions have been imposed so far.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, Tim Zadorozhnyy

