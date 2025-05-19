'It is important that support for Ukraine continues' — Zelensky congratulates Romania's President-elect Dan after election

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19 called with Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan to congratulate him on his victory in the Romanian presidential election.

Dan, running on a centrist, pro-EU platform, won 53.6% of the vote in a presidential runoff on May 18, defeating his far-right rival, George Simion.

"We respect Romania and the choice of the Romanian people. This is a country on which much depends when it comes to security issues," Zelensky said on X.

"We are deeply grateful for Romania’s contribution to protecting the lives of our people. It is important that support for Ukraine continues." Zelensky said he had invited Dan to Ukraine and discussed the "nearest opportunities for us to meet."

Dan's victory is a positive signal for both the EU and Ukraine, as the president-elect has vowed to maintain the country's pro-Western path. The Bucharest mayor, who is set to replace acting President Ilie Bolojan in the Presidential Palace, publicly supported continued aid for Ukraine, presenting it as crucial for Romania's own security.

Ukraine's neighbor and NATO member, Romania, has been a key ally to Kyiv during Russia's full-scale invasion, providing a Patriot air defense missile system and facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grain amid Russian threats to Black Sea shipping.

Simion, leader of the ultranationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), has pledged to oppose further aid for Ukraine if elected and said he would demand repayment for the assistance already provided. The far-right leader has been banned from entering Ukraine over his "systematic anti-Ukrainian activities."