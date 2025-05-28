Zelensky confirms his participation in G7 summit in June

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on May 27 that he will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit scheduled to take place in Canada in June, Suspilne reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Zelensky in March to attend the summit, shortly after he took office.

Zelensky confirmed that he had received an invitation from Carney, but did not specify whether he would attend the event in person or online.

The president added that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was also willing to include Ukraine at the alliance summit on June 24-25.

"It is very important for Ukraine to understand in what format it can be presented. There are many different signals regarding NATO (summit)," Zelensky said.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, will host the summit on June 15-17 in Kananaskis County, located in the western province of Alberta.

This summit will be the first for new Canadian Prime Minister Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump after his return to the White House.

The summit's agenda will include topics such as support for Ukraine in the Russian war, global economic stability, digital transformation, and climate change.