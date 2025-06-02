Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Zelensky arrives in Lithuania for summit with B9, Nordic countries

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2025 11:28 AM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius on June 2 to participate in a summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) member states and the Nordic countries, Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov confirmed for Ukrinform.

The summit is hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and will also be attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has already arrived, according to Reuters.

The summit is taking place the same day as the second round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul.

