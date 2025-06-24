Skip to content
Zelensky arrives at NATO summit in The Hague as Netherlands pledges new aid

by Martin Fornusek June 24, 2025 1:29 PM 1 min read
Netherlands' outgoing Prime Minister Dick Schoof (R) shakes hand with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) upon his arrival at the Catshuis official residence before for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the two-day NATO's Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague on June 24, 2025. (Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on June 24 in The Hague as the two-day NATO summit takes off.

Welcoming Zelensky at the Catshuis official residence, Schoof presented a new military aid package for Ukraine, including front-line vehicles for evacuating the wounded, and 80 million euros (over $90 million) for the drone initiative. The Netherlands will also help produce drones according to Ukraine's specifications.

Author: Martin Fornusek

7:55 AM

Russian strikes kill 4, injure 5 in Kherson Oblast.

Russian drone and artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast killed four people and injured five others between June 23-24, local officials said. Twenty-nine settlements, including the city of Kherson, were hit.
