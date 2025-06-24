Zelensky arrives at NATO summit in The Hague as Netherlands pledges new aid.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on June 24 in The Hague as the two-day NATO summit takes off.

Welcoming Zelensky at the Catshuis official residence, Schoof presented a new military aid package for Ukraine, including front-line vehicles for evacuating the wounded, and 80 million euros (over $90 million) for the drone initiative. The Netherlands will also help produce drones according to Ukraine's specifications.