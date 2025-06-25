Trump says Zelensky is a 'nice guy,' will discuss 'his difficulties' during meeting at NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has said President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "nice guy" ahead of a meeting at NATO summit in The Hague on June 25, saying they will be "discussing his difficulties."

The White House confirmed the meeting on June 24 but did not release further details. According to a diplomatic source cited by AFP, the talks between Zelensky and Trump were scheduled for early afternoon, with both sides finalizing the agenda.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's planned purchase of a new defense package, including air defense systems, as well as additional sanctions on Russia and an international price cap on Russian oil.

Speaking at a press briefing at The Hague on June 25, Trump was asked by a reporter what he would be discussing during the meeting with Zelensky.

"Obviously we'll be discussing his difficulties, he's got a little difficulty," Trump replied.

"Zelensky is a nice guy, I'm going to meet him today. I don't know, I assume we're going to be discussing Ukraine. It seems the most likely," he added.

Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by "difficulties" but the NATO summit comes at a time when U.S. support for Kyiv is waning, and just a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared "all of Ukraine is ours."

This will be the first meeting between Zelensky and Trump since April, when they spoke briefly on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.

A planned discussion at the G7 summit earlier this month fell through after both leaders left the event early, Trump due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, and Zelensky in response to drone and missile attack on Kyiv.

Upon arriving in The Hague on Monday, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said he held "substantive" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for the Zelensky-Trump meeting, including its structure and key topics.

Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the summit.

In a recent interview with Sky News, Zelensky expressed uncertainty about Trump's ties to Putin but said he believes Trump understands that Ukraine is a U.S. ally and that "the real existential enemy of America is Russia."