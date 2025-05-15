Zelensky sends delegation to Istanbul, will not attend peace talks with Russia personally

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a press conference on May 15 that he will not personally participate in the upcoming negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, instead sending a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Speaking in Ankara, Zelensky clarified that Ukraine's delegation would not include the head of the General Staff, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as it was previously suggested. A ceasefire, according to Zelensky, remains a key priority.

"Out of respect for President Trump, the high level of the Turkish delegation, and President Erdogan, and since we want to try to achieve at least the first steps toward de-escalation, an end to the war – namely a ceasefire – I have decided to send our delegation to Istanbul," Zelensky said.

His remarks followed a nearly three-hour closed-door meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital, ahead of the planned peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Istanbul.

After Moscow proposed to hold peace talks in Turkey this week, Zelensky agreed and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face-to-face meeting. The Russian leader declined to attend and appointed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to lead the talks.

"We need to understand what the level of the Russian delegation is, what their mandate is, and whether they are capable of making decisions on their own," said Zelensky.

"Because we all know who makes decisions in Russia," he added, saying Moscow appears to have sent a "sham" delegation.

Zelensky previously met Erdogan in Ankara in February, during which the two leaders reportedly discussed Turkey's potential participation in a peacekeeping force after a ceasefire.

Erdogan has maintained close ties with both Kyiv and Moscow during the full-scale war, positioning Turkey as a mediator in the war.

In 2022, Istanbul hosted the unsuccessful — and so far, the only — direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia since the full-scale invasion. Turkey also helped to broker a Black Sea grain deal that allowed safe maritime shipment until Russia pulled out of the agreement in 2023.