News Feed, Australia, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Military aid, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Zelensky, Albanese meet in Rome, discuss pressure on Russia

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 19, 2025 6:13 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meet in Rome on May 18. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Rome on May 18 to discuss defense support for Ukraine, cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing, and increased pressure on Russia.

The two leaders discussed specific sanctions that might pressure Russia to accept a ceasefire, as well as how to coordinate actions with international partners.

During the meeting, Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to Australia and the Australian people for their support of Ukraine.

"It is a good thing that we have allies from different continents. Together we can truly bring the current situation closer to peace by exerting pressure on Russia. And we are very grateful for the sanctions," Zelensky said.

He also briefed Albanese on the recent peace talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that Russia is currently doing everything it can to prolong the war.

Defense support was also a key topic of discussion. Albanese confirmed that Abrams tanks are on their way to Ukraine and noted that Australia's total aid has now reached $1.5 billion.

"Russia’s illegal aggression must be stopped, and we stand clearly and unequivocally on the side of Ukraine. Of course, we also call for peace and insist that it is Ukraine that should determine its future," Albanese emphasized.

Zelensky and Albanese also discussed Australia’s potential participation in the Coalition of the Willing, as well as contributing to future security guarantees for Ukraine once a just and lasting peace is achieved.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Editors' Picks

