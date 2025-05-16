With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

This audio is created with AI assistance
The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders," named after the British gang portrayed in a popular British TV show. Although they also employ FPV (first-person view) drones, the unit specializes in drone-dropped bombs and are consistently deployed to the hottest areas of the battlefield. As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.