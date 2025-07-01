Skip to content
Interview, Norway
Why Norway is investing billions in Ukraine's victory

by Oleksiy Sorokin and Nick Allard July 1, 2025 6:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin sat down with Eivind Vad Petersson, state secretary to the Norwegian foreign minister and co-chair of the joint Norwegian-Ukrainian Working Group on Nuclear Safety and Security. They discussed the threats Russia’s war poses to Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, Russia’s hybrid attacks across Europe, Norway’s investment in Ukrainian defense production, and how to keep Western military aid — including NASAMS air defense systems — flowing to help Ukraine protect its civilian infrastructure from Russia's escalating attacks.

They also discussed whether the Arctic could become a battleground between Russia and NATO, as well as Russia’s claims of increasing investments in the settlements of Barentsburg and Pyramiden on Svalbard.

Authors: Oleksiy Sorokin, Nick Allard

