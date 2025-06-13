This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke separately with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 13, amid a sweeping Israeli air assault on Iran that killed top military officials and targeted the country's nuclear infrastructure.

The Israeli strike, described by Tel Aviv as "preemptive," involved 200 aircraft and the release of 330 munitions on over 100 sites. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that several senior commanders were killed, including aerospace chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

During his call with Pezeshkian, Putin expressed condolences for what the Kremlin described as "numerous civilian casualties" and condemned Israel's actions as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

The conversations took place just hours after Russia launched its own missile and drone assault on Ukraine. At least four civilians were killed and 24 injured in Russian attacks across multiple regions on June 13, according to Ukrainian officials.

Moscow has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, and the true extent of the death toll is simply not known. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a clear and direct violation of both international law and the UN Charter.

During the conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized "the importance of returning to the negotiation process," and offered to mediate in the conflict.

The Russian leader, who has himself been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine, also pledged Moscow's support in "de-escalating the conflict."

Russia has deepened military and political ties with Tehran since the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine. Iran has supplied Moscow with thousands of Shahed-type attack drones and short-range ballistic missiles used in routine strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to the Middle East escalation by expressing concern about broader regional instability but reiterated that "the Iranian regime supports Russia in its illegal war of aggression" and provides it with "weapons to kill Ukrainians."

Kyiv warned that the fallout could destabilize international security and trigger economic shocks. Global oil prices soared over 10% after the Israeli operation — a development that could enhance revenues for Russia, whose war budget is largely financed by energy exports.