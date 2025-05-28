Russia to 'strongly' feel Western sanctions impact by mid-2026, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western sanctions will significantly affect the Russian economy in the early summer of 2026, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 27 during a press briefing, Suspilne reported.

Ukraine's partners have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since the beginning of the invasion in 2022. In spite of these measures, Moscow retains its ability to wage war, gradually advancing in several sectors of the front line and increasing its defense production.

Zelensky said he hopes that in June 2026, there will be no more war in Ukraine, but Russia will still feel the pressure of sanctions.

"Sometime in the summer of 2026, their economy will feel it strongly," Zelensky said.

The president added that the biggest challenge at the moment is the developing Russian military-industrial complex. At the same time, he noted that Russia will not be able to increase its defense potential next year, citing Ukrainian estimates.

"We see that it (the Russian military-industrial complex) will not be able to grow next year, its growth will decrease. And it will decrease constantly. That is, the economy will completely change, they will spend everything on war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed the significance of the West, particularly the U.S., increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the U.S. Europe has done it, and there is the 17th package. We have been discussing the details of the 18th package, so that it will be stronger," Zelensky said, adding that if the next package is supported, the consequences for Russia could be significant.

Zelensky's statement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions on Russia this week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on May 26. The sanctions would reportedly aim to push Russia to the negotiating table but may not include additional banking restrictions, according to the media outlet.

Trump's stance on U.S. sanctions against Russia has been unclear. Trump has repeatedly threatened additional economic measures against Moscow but said he does not plan to take the step at the moment after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators has said they are ready to vote on a bill on sanctions against Russia if peace talks over the war in Ukraine do not progress soon. The bill, introduced to the Senate in early April, would impose new penalties on Russia and slap 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium.