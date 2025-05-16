'We have to increase the pressure' — Von der Leyen vows new Russia sanctions after Putin skips peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin failed to attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul, she said on May 16 during the European Political Community Summit.

The European Commission is preparing a new sanctions package, which would include sanctions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, additional listings of vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, a lower oil price cap, and sanctions on Russia's financial sector, von der Leyen announced.

The absence of Russia's top leadership from the Istanbul negotiations — proposed by the Kremlin but attended only by lower-ranking aides — was widely viewed as a signal that Moscow remains unwilling to engage in meaningful talks.

While President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to attend and called for Putin to meet face to face, Russia sent a delegation headed by Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other high-level officials were absent.

"President Zelensky was ready to meet, but President Putin never showed up," von der Leyen said. "This shows that President Putin does not want peace. So we have to increase the pressure."

Von der Leyen's remarks echoed earlier warnings from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on May 13 that if Russia failed to show real progress in peace talks, the EU would push for "significant tightening" of sanctions.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded their talks in Istanbul on May 16 after less than two hours, with no agreement reached on an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

The proposed measures come amid mounting concern over Russia's ability to continue circumventing sanctions using its shadow fleet — aging tankers that operate under obscure ownership and flag arrangements to export sanctioned oil.

Ukraine recently sanctioned ship captains operating in this network.

Although Nord Stream 2 was never activated, and Nord Stream 1 ceased operation after suspected sabotage in 2022, the move is symbolic. It aims to close loopholes and prevent future attempts to revive Russian energy exports to Europe.

In Washington, the U.S. Senate is preparing its own response.

Republican lawmakers have advanced the "Russian Sanctions Act of 2025," which includes sweeping measures such as 500% tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian energy products. At least 72 senators reportedly support the bill.

Despite growing frustration among allies, the White House has not yet imposed new sanctions or taken direct steps to penalize Russia for refusing a ceasefire.

Kyiv and European governments continue to push for an unconditional truce, which Ukraine accepted in March. Moscow has ignored the offer and intensified its strikes on Ukrainian cities.