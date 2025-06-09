20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

1 killed, 7 injured, maternity hospital, medical facility damaged in mass Russian missile, drone attack

by Olena Goncharova and Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 10, 2025 2:35 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Firefighters extinguish burning cars in an intense fire amid a Russian missile attack on June 7, 2025.
Firefighters extinguish a fire in the aftermath of a mass Russian missile and drone attack in Odesa, overnight on June 10, 2025.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

In the early hours of June 10, Kyiv came under another Russian attack, involving ballistic missiles and drones. Explosions were heard across the city as air defense systems engaged the targets.

Air defense earlier warned of the threat of missile and drone attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that cars were on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, while drone debris fell on the grounds of a school in the Obolonskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to the sites of attack, and medics were also called to the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

In the Dniprovskyi district, smoke was seen coming from non-residential buildings, and a fire broke out at a non-residential site in the Obolonskyi district. Klitschko said a new wave of Russian drones was heading toward the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters as the mass attack on Kyiv continued.

"A residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A woman is injured and is being treated," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said at 3:10 a.m. local time.

"One injured person in the Darnytskyi district was treated on the spot by medics," Klitschko reported at 3:15 a.m.

A third victim was hospitalized in the Obolonskyi district of the city, Klitschko added shortly after.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported the sounds of drones and multiple explosions throughout the city.

In Odesa, one was killed and at least four were injured in the mass Russian drone and missile attack, local authorities reported.

"The administrative building of an emergency medical station was also completely destroyed. There is a fire at the scene. Ambulances are damaged. There are no injuries among the personnel," Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said at 3:40 a.m.

A maternity hospital in Odesa was damaged in the Russian attack. No patients or staff were injured at the facility, and were evacuated, local authorities reported.

The renewed assault comes just a day after Russia launched a record 499 aerial weapons against Ukraine, including 479 Shahed-type attack drones, decoy drones, four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles, three Kh-22 cruise missiles over the Black Sea, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-35 cruise missile from occupied Crimea.

Ukraine reported it had neutralized 479 of those targets — 292 were shot down and 187 were disrupted through electronic warfare.

Exclusive: Russia’s ballistic missile production up at least 66% over past year, according to Ukrainian intel figures
Russia’s production of ballistic missiles has increased by at least 66% over the past year, according to data from Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) shared with the Kyiv Independent. According to data obtained by HUR, Moscow is now producing 60 to 70 Iskander-M — the ballistic version of the missile — and 10
Authors: Olena Goncharova, Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.