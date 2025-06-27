Skip to content
Explainer, Drones, War analysis
Edit post

Warfare in Ukraine has changed… again

by Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko and Alexander Zabolotnyi June 27, 2025 6:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains a new modification of the standard first-person view (FPV) drone that already once transformed the way war is fought. Fiber optic cable now used to connect drone operators to FPVs ensures a perfect image and control experience all the way to the target — and cannot be spotted by enemy drone detectors.

Unlike many of the full-scale war’s most effective innovations, fiber optic drones were first introduced not by pioneering Ukrainian drone teams, but by Russian forces. As Russia ramps up the use of fiber optic drones amid its summer offensive campaign, Ukraine is racing to catch up.

Authors: Francis Farrell, Olena Zashko, Alexander Zabolotnyi

6:57 PM
