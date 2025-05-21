Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

'War crimes have been committed' — Rubio admits Russia is an aggressor, declines to label Putin as a war criminal

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 22, 2025 12:13 AM 2 min read
Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 21 agreed that Russia is an aggressor toward Ukraine, but declined to label Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Putin on May 19. Trump's positive impression of the phone call shocked Ukraine's allies in Europe as Russia continues to refuse a ceasefire.

Democratic Representative Bill Keating asked Rubio, "Is Russia the aggressor in this Ukraine war?"

"They invaded them, yes," Rubio said in response.

When asked by Keating if Putin is a war criminal, Rubio admitted war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, but declined to label the Russian leader as a war criminal.

"War crimes have been committed, no doubt, and who is responsible for that, there will be a time and place for that accountability, but right now the job is to end the war," Rubio said when questioned by the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on May 7, agreed when asked if he considered Putin a war criminal.

When asked, "Do you consider Vladimir Putin a war criminal?" by Democratic Representative Juan Vargas, Bessent replied, saying, "Yes."

When Vargas asked, "Would you negotiate with a war criminal?" Bessent replied, saying, "I think that's the nature of diplomacy, one must negotiate with both sides, Sir."

The White House has previously been critical of Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. On May 1, Bessent suggested a reset in relations between Ukraine and the U.S. following the signing of a bilateral minerals deal on April 30.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

