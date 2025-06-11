Vucic offers to help rebuild Ukrainian cities, reaffirms support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

This audio is created with AI assistance

During his visit to Ukraine on June 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country is ready to help rebuild one or two Ukrainian cities or regions.

The one-day trip marked the Moscow-friendly Serbian leader's first official visit to Ukraine and a significant moment in his efforts to maintain a neutral stance in Russia's war against Ukraine while also advancing Serbia's EU accession aspirations.

Speaking at the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa, Vucic said Serbia wants to go beyond political declarations and provide practical assistance to Ukraine.

"I would like to take one or two cities or regions that we could rebuild. I think that would be very clear and noticeable to the Ukrainian people," he said. "We are ready to listen to you and see how we can help you."

Vucic also reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to international law and the UN Charter, saying that this includes supporting the territorial integrity of states — a message the president described as important for Kyiv.

"Ukraine can always count on Serbia's humanitarian and political support for its territorial integrity," he said. "We could be supportive in efforts to achieve a ceasefire."

Vucic was one of the few European leaders to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9 — a move that drew criticism from EU officials.

Serbian president also told reporters that he did not sign the declaration of the Odesa summit, adding that by doing so, he "did not betray Russia."

Tensions between Belgrade and Moscow have risen in recent months after Russia's intelligence services accused Serbian defense firms on May 29 of indirectly supplying weapons to Ukraine. Vucic has denied those claims.