20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Serbia, Ukraine, Balkans, Odesa Oblast, War
Edit post

Vucic offers to help rebuild Ukrainian cities, reaffirms support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 11, 2025 10:25 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L), Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic (С), and Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic during a meeting as part of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa on June 11, 2025. (Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his visit to Ukraine on June 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country is ready to help rebuild one or two Ukrainian cities or regions.

The one-day trip marked the Moscow-friendly Serbian leader's first official visit to Ukraine and a significant moment in his efforts to maintain a neutral stance in Russia's war against Ukraine while also advancing Serbia's EU accession aspirations.

Speaking at the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa, Vucic said Serbia wants to go beyond political declarations and provide practical assistance to Ukraine.

"I would like to take one or two cities or regions that we could rebuild. I think that would be very clear and noticeable to the Ukrainian people," he said. "We are ready to listen to you and see how we can help you."

Vucic also reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to international law and the UN Charter, saying that this includes supporting the territorial integrity of states — a message the president described as important for Kyiv.

"Ukraine can always count on Serbia's humanitarian and political support for its territorial integrity," he said. "We could be supportive in efforts to achieve a ceasefire."

Vucic was one of the few European leaders to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9 — a move that drew criticism from EU officials.

Serbian president also told reporters that he did not sign the declaration of the Odesa summit, adding that by doing so, he "did not betray Russia."

Tensions between Belgrade and Moscow have risen in recent months after Russia's intelligence services accused Serbian defense firms on May 29 of indirectly supplying weapons to Ukraine. Vucic has denied those claims.

Zelensky urges ‘stronger’ EU sanctions on Russia, lower oil price cap
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the upcoming 18th EU sanctions package “could be stronger,” especially in targeting Russian oil tankers and the financial sector.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

What Russia's 1 million casualties mean for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York sits down with George Barros, team lead for the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War, to discuss what Russia’s approaching one million casualties mean for its war effort in Ukraine. They explore how the Kremlin might generate more forces — and what impact this could have on Russia’s economy.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.