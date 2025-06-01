Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Using Russian assets for Ukraine aid needs 'closer look,' German official says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 1, 2025 4:09 AM 2 min read
The flag of Germany in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Gallup Pix/Getty Images)
A German official has called on the European Union to take a "closer look" at the issue of frozen Russian assets and using them to support Ukraine, stressing the need to take a harder stance against the Kremlin.

Thorsten Frei, Head of the German Chancellery, stated in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on May 31 that the EU should "take a much closer look at the issue of Russian state funds than we have so far."

He also urged the EU to take a more assertive position against Moscow, adding that "we must not allow the game that Russia is playing with us to go unchallenged."

The question of frozen Russian assets, and what to do with them, has been discussed by the EU and other Western countries since the start of the full-scale invasion. Recently, the Group of Seven – including Germany – pledged to keep Russian assets frozen until the end of the war.

Frei's comments suggest that Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz may be open to the idea of seizing the approximately €200 billion ($227 billion) in Russian state assets in the EU.

Frei also mentioned the 18th package of EU sanctions currently under preparation, citing them as an example of tougher measures against Russia. According to Frei, the upcoming sanctions are a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to comply with demands for a ceasefire.

"Measures are being prepared that are tougher than before, and which some European states have therefore shied away from so far," Frei said, stressing that the sanctions package will have "far-reaching punitive measures."

Frei added that the sanctions package will target Russia's shadow fleet, energy sector, financial sector, and Nord Stream pipelines.

"If you want to achieve a ceasefire by peaceful means, then your tools are limited," Frei said. "That is why I am very much in favor of using the tools at your disposal."

Senate to ‘start moving’ Russia sanctions bill next week, Graham says
The proposed bill would introduce expansive penalties on Russia and impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries purchasing Russian fossil fuels.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

11:51 PM

Trump 'very surprised, disappointed' at Russian attacks on Ukraine amid peace talks.

"I've gotten to see things I was very surprised at. Rockets being shot into cities like Kyiv during a negotiation that was maybe very close to ending," Trump said during a news conference in the Oval Office. "All of a sudden rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died. I saw thing I was surprised at and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed in that way."
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.