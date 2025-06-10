20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Military aid, Pentagon, Trump & Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

US to cut military aid to Ukraine, Hegseth says

by Abbey Fenbert June 10, 2025 10:39 PM 3 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on June 10, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will reduce funding allocated for military assistance to Ukraine in its upcoming defense budget, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a congressional hearing on June 10.

"It is a reduction in this budget," Hegseth told lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"This administration takes a very different view of that conflict. We believe that a negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation's interests, especially with all the competing interests around the globe."

The Pentagon has not yet released the full documentation regarding its 2026 budget. According to Hegseth, the pending budget "provides a historic level of funding for military readiness, putting (U.S.) warfighters and their needs first."

Hegseth did not disclose details as to the extent of the funding cuts to Ukraine.

As Russia inches closer to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, new Ukrainian region might soon be at war
Moscow said its troops had crossed into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and were conducting offensive operations in the region, a claim Kyiv quickly denied as “Russian disinformation.” Russian troops have been pushing toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast for months, trying to solidify the southern flank to capture Pokrovsk and the remaining parts of the
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

The Pentagon's announcement follows weeks of intense Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including record-breaking drone strikes against Kyiv. Amid the escalating aerial assaults, President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the U.S. to support Ukraine with critical air defense systems.  

Ukraine has offered to buy these systems outright rather than requesting military aid.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided Kyiv with over $66 billion in defense support. But U.S. President Donald Trump halted the approval of new military aid packages to Kyiv when he began his second term in January.

Under Trump's leadership, Washington's policy towards Ukraine shifted dramatically. Calls to support Ukraine's independence and sovereignty have been replaced with demands that Ukraine make a deal with Russia, and Trump has at times lashed out at Zelensky.

After the leaders' infamous clash during an Oval Office meeting in February, the U.S. temporarily suspended all military aid to Ukraine. Hegseth, who ordered the temporary halt, did not attend the most recent Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on June 4 — the first such absence by a U.S. defense chief since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Zelensky also confirmed in a recent interview that the U.S. diverted 20,000 anti-drone missiles originally intended for Ukraine to American forces in the Middle East.

‘We love our country’ — As Russia steps up its attacks, Kyiv residents choose to stay
Sales manager Victoriia Nikishyna was sheltering with her cat in the stairwell when a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv, leaving several rooms in her apartment without windows. “We’re still holding on. We haven’t fully processed what happened,” Nikishyna told the Kyiv Independent as State Emergency
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.