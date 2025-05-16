US to begin talks on troop reductions in Europe later this year, America’s NATO envoy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States plans to begin discussions with European allies later this year about reducing its military presence on the continent, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on May 16.

Speaking at a security conference in Estonia, Whitaker confirmed that while no decisions have been made, the Trump administration is preparing to move forward with plans that have long been under consideration.

"Nothing has been determined," Whitaker said in response to a question about reports that Washington is weighing a troop withdrawal, Reuters reported. "But as soon as we do, we are going to have these conversations in the structure of NATO." He added that the talks would take place after the NATO summit in The Hague in June. "It will be certainly after the summit, sometime later in the year, we are going to start those conversations... All our allies are ready to do it."

Whitaker emphasized that the U.S. will coordinate closely with allies to avoid creating security gaps. "It’s more than 30 years of U.S. desire (to reduce troops in Europe), President Trump just said, enough, this is going to happen and it’s going to happen now," he said. "This is going to be orderly, but we are not going to have any more patience for foot dragging in this situation... We just need to work through the practical consequences."

In February, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO allies that "stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe." Reports by the Atlantic in March revealed that Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance had criticized European defense spending in a private chat, with Hegseth allegedly expressing his "loathing of European free-loading."

While the prospect of U.S. troop reductions has raised concerns among European allies, Whitaker reassured NATO partners that Washington remains committed to the alliance.

"The United States is going to remain in this alliance, and we are going to be a great friend and a great ally," he said. Whitaker also warned the European Union against shutting non-EU companies out of defense procurement, arguing that such moves would undermine NATO interoperability, slow Europe’s rearmament, raise costs, and stifle innovation.