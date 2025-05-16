Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, United States, Europe, NATO, Defense, Donald Trump
US to begin talks on troop reductions in Europe later this year, America’s NATO envoy says

by Olena Goncharova May 16, 2025 11:40 PM 2 min read
Polish soldiers stand by as a M1 Abrams main battle tank of the U.S. Army descends from M3 amphibious rigs of the German/British Amphibious Engineer Battalion 130 after crossing the Vistula River during the NATO Dragon 24 military exercise near Gniew, Poland on March 4, 2024. Dragon 24 is involving 20,000 troops from 10 different nations and is part of Steadfast Defender 2024, an ongoing set of NATO military manoeuvres across Europe that is involving 90,000 troops. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The United States plans to begin discussions with European allies later this year about reducing its military presence on the continent, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on May 16.

Speaking at a security conference in Estonia, Whitaker confirmed that while no decisions have been made, the Trump administration is preparing to move forward with plans that have long been under consideration.

"Nothing has been determined," Whitaker said in response to a question about reports that Washington is weighing a troop withdrawal, Reuters reported. "But as soon as we do, we are going to have these conversations in the structure of NATO." He added that the talks would take place after the NATO summit in The Hague in June. "It will be certainly after the summit, sometime later in the year, we are going to start those conversations... All our allies are ready to do it."

Whitaker emphasized that the U.S. will coordinate closely with allies to avoid creating security gaps. "It’s more than 30 years of U.S. desire (to reduce troops in Europe), President Trump just said, enough, this is going to happen and it’s going to happen now," he said. "This is going to be orderly, but we are not going to have any more patience for foot dragging in this situation... We just need to work through the practical consequences."

In February, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO allies that "stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe." Reports by the Atlantic in March revealed that Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance had criticized European defense spending in a private chat, with Hegseth allegedly expressing his "loathing of European free-loading."

While the prospect of U.S. troop reductions has raised concerns among European allies, Whitaker reassured NATO partners that Washington remains committed to the alliance.

"The United States is going to remain in this alliance, and we are going to be a great friend and a great ally," he said. Whitaker also warned the European Union against shutting non-EU companies out of defense procurement, arguing that such moves would undermine NATO interoperability, slow Europe’s rearmament, raise costs, and stifle innovation.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.