US senators introduce bipartisan resolution demanding return of abducted Ukrainian children

Washington, D.C. — In a rare display of bipartisan unity, a group of U.S. senators has introduced a resolution calling for the return of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, urging that no peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine be finalized until all minors are safely repatriated.

The resolution condemns what it describes as Russia’s systematic abduction, forced transfer, and illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. It states that "Russia's abduction and Russification of Ukrainian children demonstrate Russia's intent to erase the Ukrainian nation and identity."

The effort is being led by a group of six senators, including Republicans Charles E. Grassley, Roger Wicker, Joni Ernst, and Rick Scott, and Democrats Amy Klobuchar and John Fetterman. The resolution underscores that the invasion of Ukraine has increased the vulnerability of children to multiple threats, noting that the "invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has significantly increased the risks of children being exposed to human trafficking and exploitation, child labor, sexual violence, hunger, injury, trauma, deprivation of education and shelter, and death."

According to Ukrainian authorities, as of April 16, more than 19,500 children have been confirmed as unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred to Russia, Belarus, or areas of Ukraine under Russian occupation. So far, only 1,274 have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territories.

The resolution frames the abduction of children as a violation of international humanitarian law and the Genocide Convention, citing Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and Article II(e) of the Genocide Convention, which prohibits the forcible transfer of children from one group to another.

The U.S. State Department’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report has also documented Russia’s recruitment of child soldiers and described the country as a global epicenter for state-sponsored human trafficking.

Razom for Ukraine, a U.S.-based nonprofit supporting Ukraine, has endorsed the resolution.

The organization stated, "This is an important step in President Donald Trump's March 19 promise to ensure Ukrainian children abducted by Russia are returned to their families. By kidnapping over 19,546 children from Ukraine, Russia is simultaneously erasing these children's identities as Ukrainians while holding them hostage. The United States must say clearly that children are not bargaining chips and must be returned immediately."

Ambassador John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said that "Ukraine's kidnapped kids are counting on Congress and President Trump to insist that Moscow free them. Full stop."

"According to available data, Russia has abducted more than 19,400 Ukrainian children since 2022 — an outrageous crime. Freeing Ukraine's children should be a prerequisite to any negotiations, and I thank President Trump for expressing his desire to help free Ukraine's children."

Mykola Kuleba, CEO and founder of Save Ukraine and former ombudsman for children in Ukraine, emphasized the urgency of returning the children. "As a nonprofit leader working to rescue and reunite these children with their families, I'm grateful for every voice raised on their behalf. We deeply appreciate leaders urging action to ensure that these children are safely returned with urgency," he said.

The resolution also references earlier remarks by former President Donald Trump, who has claimed he could persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to release the abducted children. "President Trump promised...to help make sure those children were returned home," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at the time.

In 2022, Putin signed a decree that made it easier for Russian families to adopt Ukrainian children. The Russian government revised its adoption laws to fast-track the placement of abducted children with Russian families, often after stripping them of their names, language, and national identity.

The State Department’s Conflict Observatory reports that at least 35,000 children have been affected by these forced transfers. Researchers say the data is vital to Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to locate and repatriate abducted children.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for their roles in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The United States has also sanctioned at least 32 individuals and three Russian entities for their involvement in these abductions and related human rights violations.

The bipartisan resolution signals that both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are united in condemning Russia’s actions and in demanding the immediate return of Ukraine’s children.