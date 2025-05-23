Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Drone attack, Ukraine, War, Lipetsk Oblast
US-sanctioned Russian factory reportedly targeted in Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova May 23, 2025 9:04 AM 1 min read
A view of the city of Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast, Russia. (Yelets City District Administration)
Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial zone in the city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast overnight on May 23, causing a fire, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

The drones attacked the Energy (Energia) plant in Yelets, Russian Telegram-channel Astra reported, citing local residents. Videos on social media purported to show blasts and fires following the strikes.

The Energy plant, Russia’s largest producer of chemical power sources, is under U.S. and EU sanctions.

Artamonov said that drone debris fell on a residential building in Yelets, injuring eight people.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Russia's ability to wage its all-out war.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has stepped up its drone attacks on Russia, sending hundreds of drones flying toward Moscow. While no direct hits have been reported, the attacks have caused temporary closures of multiple airports.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses have downed 112 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 23, including 24 over Moscow and one over Lipetsk oblasts.

Ukraine’s new drone strategy — cripple Moscow’s airports, make Russian population ‘pay’
Hundreds of Ukrainian kamikaze drones have flown towards Moscow in recent weeks. None appear to have even reached the Russian capital, yet the effect on the city — and the wider country — has been hugely significant. Ukrainian drones have forced at least 217 temporary airport closures across Russia since Jan. 1,
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.