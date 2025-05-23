US-sanctioned Russian factory reportedly targeted in Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial zone in the city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast overnight on May 23, causing a fire, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

The drones attacked the Energy (Energia) plant in Yelets, Russian Telegram-channel Astra reported, citing local residents. Videos on social media purported to show blasts and fires following the strikes.

The Energy plant, Russia’s largest producer of chemical power sources, is under U.S. and EU sanctions.

Artamonov said that drone debris fell on a residential building in Yelets, injuring eight people.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Russia's ability to wage its all-out war.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has stepped up its drone attacks on Russia, sending hundreds of drones flying toward Moscow. While no direct hits have been reported, the attacks have caused temporary closures of multiple airports.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses have downed 112 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 23, including 24 over Moscow and one over Lipetsk oblasts.