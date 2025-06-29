Skip to content
US, Russian spy chiefs agree to keep direct line open, Moscow says

by Dmytro Basmat and Olena Goncharova June 30, 2025 12:49 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. CIA Director John Ratcliffe testifies during a Senate Committee on Intelligence hearing "to examine worldwide threats" in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. (Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, told Russian state media on June 29 that he had agreed to remain in open contact with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe, following a recent phone call between the two.

"I had a phone call with my American counterpart, and we reserved for each other the possibility to call each other at any time and discuss issues of interest to us," Naryshkin said. He did not specify when the conversation took place, and Ratcliffe has not publicly confirmed the call.

Russian state media claimed the last known exchange between the two intelligence chiefs occurred in March.

The remarks come amid broader efforts by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to normalize relations between Washington and Moscow. During a phone call on Feb. 12, Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed to reset U.S.-Russia ties and revive dialogue on "topics of mutual interest," including a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine.

That call was followed by the first round of bilateral talks, held on Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia—the first official meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in over three years. Both sides pledged to begin restoring diplomatic relations and to appoint senior teams tasked with negotiating a Ukraine peace agreement.

Despite these efforts, progress on peace has been limited.

Two earlier rounds of talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul failed to produce a ceasefire. On June 5, Trump declined to say when or if further sanctions on Russia might be imposed, stating only that there is a deadline “in (his) brain.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later told Politico that Trump would resist European pressure to toughen sanctions, arguing that doing so could jeopardize the fragile window for negotiations with the Kremlin.

Authors: Dmytro Basmat, Olena Goncharova

